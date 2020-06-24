Maharashtra Posts Highest Single-day Jump Of COVID-19 Cases, Recoveries Soar Past 73000

With 3,890 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection since the outbreak began. The total number of confirmed Coronavirus cases have gone up to 1,42,900.

The death toll rose to 6,739 after 208 succumbed to the illness, of which 72 died in the last 48 hours, and the rest 136 are deaths from the previous period, the state health department said.

The number of recoveries jumped by a whopping 4,161 in the last 24 hours to reach 73,792. As of June 24, there are 62,354 active cases in the state.

In state capital Mumbai, 1,144 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the aggregate to 69,625. Meanwhile, the tally in neighbouring Thane touched 27,880, while that in Palghar stood at 4,028. Pune so far has 17,445 cases while Nagpur has recorded 1,366 cases.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 51.64% while the case fatality rate is 4.72%. Currently, 5,57,948 people are under home quarantine and 26,572 people in institutional quarantine.

Furthermore, out of 8,23,775 laboratory samples, 1,42,900 have been tested positive (17.34%) for COVID-19 until June 24. A total of 103 laboratories are functioning for COVID-19 diagnosis in Maharashtra currently – 60 government ones and 43 private ones. According to state health minister Rajesh Tope, the count of tests per million in the state has now doubled.

Out of the 208 deaths reported in the state on Wednesday, 72 occurred in the last 48 hours and 136 deaths are from the previous period. These include 82 deaths in Mumbai, 13 in Solapur, 10 in Nashik, 9 in Navi Mumbai, 8 in Jalgaon, 5 in Kalyan-Dombivali, 3 in Thane, 1 in Ulhasnagar, 1 in Bhivandi, 1 in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 1 in Akola, 1 in Satara and 1 death of another state resident.

