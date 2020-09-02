Maharashtra Reports 17,433 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Fatality Rate Stands At 3.05%

Propelling the count of active cases in the state to 2,01,703, Maharashtra reported 17,433 fresh cases on Wednesday. The state also witnessed 13,959 recoveries taking the total count of recoveries to 5,98,495. With 25,195 deaths due to COVID, Maharashtra's fatality rate now stands at 3.05%.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 1,622 new coronavirus cases and 34 deaths, taking its tally to 1,48,569 and the death toll to 7,727. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 20,810. Pune city reported 1,706 fresh cases along with 28 deaths, pushing up the infection count to 1,04,555 and the death toll to 2,607.

Metro services to remain shut

Despite resumption in Delhi, metro services in Mumbai will continue to remain shut, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri confirmed. According to Puri, the metro rail service in Maharashtra was likely to resume in October or thereafter as deemed fit by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government.

On August 31, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the entire state until September 30 besides easing the restrictions as part of Mission Begin Again. In the Unlock 4 phase, the state government allowed the inter-district movement of persons and goods without the need for any permission. Moreover, hotels and lodges were permitted to operate at 100% capacity. Additionally, government and private offices can function with enhanced strength. A vigilant officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Fadnavis writes to Uddhav

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday alleged that Maharashtra's limited testing was exacerbating the COVID-19 situation in the state. For instance, he highlighted that the state contributed 21% and 38% of the country's novel coronavirus cases and deaths respectively. According to him, Maharashtra's positivity rate (19.15%) was more than the national average (8.57%) because it lagged behind in the tests conducted per million population.

Mentioning that Mumbai had a positivity rate of 13.63%, he reckoned that increasing testing was the only solution to bring back India's financial capital on track. He lamented that in August, the testing in Mumbai had been increased by only 14% as against Maharashtra which witnessed a 42% rise in testing.

