Maharashtra Reports 466 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Soars To 4666 With 232 Deaths

Continuing its rising trend of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, Maharashtra, on Monday, reported 466 new cases in the past 24 hours and 9 deaths. 65 patients have been discharged, taking the recovered tally to 572. The state tally currently stands at 4666 with 232 deaths - Mumbai alone amounts to 3032 cases and 139 deaths.

Mumbai reports 135 new cases and 6 deaths; additional 154 cases added to overall tally

Maharashtra: 466 new cases

Mumbai tops Coronavirus tally

The financial capital of the state has been the worst affected district in the entire country, registering over a hundred cases per day. BMC has set up 438 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny. As Dharavi's case tally touches 168 with 11 deaths, BMC has started screening all 7.5 lakh residents of Asia's biggest slum.

Mumbai Mayor home-quarantined after contact with COVID +ve journalists, 53 test positive

Maharashtra partially opens 'orange & green zones'

On Sunday, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that the state government will partially resumption of economic activities from April 20 in Green and Orange zones. However, he clarified that the movement of workers and inter-district travel will not be allowed to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Prior to PM Modi's announcement extending the lockdown till May 3, Thackeray announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30 - warning people to maintain social distance to avoid an extension.

Maharashtra: 30 police officials test COVID-19 positive till date; state tally at 3320

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.

