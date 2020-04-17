Maharashtra: 30 Police Officials Test COVID-19 Positive Till Date; State Tally At 3320

While Maharashtra continues to top the nation's Coronavirus tally (COVID-19) with 3320 cases, 30 Maharashtra police officials have tested positive for COVID-19 till Friday. Reports have stated that over fifteen of these officers are from Mumbai. All officials are undergoing treatment in various hospitals around the state, as per reports.

Several incidents from Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Bihar and UP have emerged where police officials have been attacked by civilians while enforcing lockdown in these states. On Wednesday, a medical team along with police personnel transporting a COVID-19 patient's family to quarantine were attacked by a mob of 150 people. UP CM Yogi Adityanath has threatened to slap NSA against the culprits.

Similarly, a group of Nihang Sikhs who were denied entry into the Patiala Mandi in Punjab, attacked the police personnel on duty - chopping off ASI Harjeet Singh's hand. While doctors toiled for 7 hours to re-attach the hurt ASI's hand, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh ordered strict action against the mob. The Centre has issued strict instructions to states to act on attacks on 'frontline COVID-19 warriors' and has warned the public of severe punishment if found guilty of doing so.

Maharashtra lockdown extended till April 30

Prior to PM Modi's announcement extending the lockdown till May 3, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, announced that lockdown will be extended in Maharashtra at least till April 30. Moreover, he added that while it is possible for the government to lift the lockdown in certain places, lockdown in major areas like Mumbai will continue and on a stricter level. He warned people to maintain social distancing to avoid another extension of the lockdown.

On March 14, the Thackeray government invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic - declaring all gyms, swimming pools, malls, theatres, pubs shut in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad till March 31 amid the rising cases of Coronavirus. The government also shut all educational institutions and postponed all exams, except the 10 & 12th board exams. With the railways shutting down its services on March 22 marking 'Janta Curfew', the Maharashtra government extended a state-wide curfew, stopping all transport services across districts.

