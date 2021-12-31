Maharashtra Reports 8,067 Fresh COVID Cases In 24hrs; Mumbai Alone Records Over 5000 Cases

As India continues to fight against COVID-19, Maharashtra has reported 8,067 new cases of Coronavirus infections with 1,766 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours. The state's case fatality rate stands at 2.11% per the report, Mumbai alone has recorded nearly 5600 COVID cases.

According to the Health Department report, out of 6,90,10,153 laboratory samples collected, 66,78,821 have tested positive for COVID. It is also informed that four Omicron cases have been reported today across Maharashtra in Vasai Viras, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander, and Panvel. So far, 454 patients are infected with the new variant. While 157 have recovered and been discharged.

To date, Maharashtra has reported a total of 66,70,754 COVID cases with 1,41,518 deaths. The state has administered 13,36,82,745 COVID vaccine doses across 8,330 vaccination sites.

As of Thursday, December 30, the state reported 5,368 fresh COVID cases with 1,193 recoveries and 22 deaths. The active caseload stood at 18,217.

Maharashtra Govt issues strict COVID norms

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, on Thursday, held an emergency review meeting with task forces amid rising cases of COVID-19 in the state. According to State Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the meeting was aimed to discuss the restrictions to be imposed after the state recorded more than 5,000 COVID cases in 24 hours.

According to the new guidelines, not more than 100 persons in enclosed spaces and 250 persons in open spaces were allowed to attend a marriage function or a social, cultural, political, and religious gathering at any point in time. Only fully vaccinated persons can visit a shop, establishment, mall, gathering, and use public transport.

As per the new guideline, restaurants, gyms, theatres, spas are allowed to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. Groups of more than 5 persons are not permitted to gather in any public place from 9 pm to 6 am.

While Providing details on the state's preparedness, the Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday had informed, every RT-PCR lab should use S-gene Target Failure (SGTF) kit. "We will use SGTF kit to differentiate Delta from Omicron case. This will make it easy for doctors to treat Omicron patients", he added.

