Maharashtra: RPF Jawan Rescues Man From Moving Train At Mumbai's Kurla Station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan has once again appeared as a messiah at Mumbai Railway Station. A man fell down while trying to board a moving train. He was about to fall into the gap between the train and the track, when the RPF jawan, owning to his quick action, ran there at the right time and picked him up, averting the major incident.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) rescued a man yesterday, at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in Mumbai's Kurla, who slipped while trying to board a moving train



The incident happened at the Kurla Railway Station in Mumbai, Maharashtra. A CCTV footage has surfaced in which it can be clearly seen that the train has left the Lokmanya Tilak terminal station. Since he reached late, he tried to board the moving train. But, instead of getting up on the train, he fell down. The person was about to get stuck between the train and the track when suddenly the RPF jawan ran as a messiah and reached there and pulled out the person. It was because of the young man that his life was saved.

This is not the first case of an RPF jawan saving someone's life at a railway station in Mumbai. Even before this, many such videos have come to light, in which people's lives were in danger due to haste and CISF, RPF and other forces saved lives.

Last month, an RPF jawan was seen saving the lives of a pregnant woman and her kid at Mumbai's Dadar station. A pregnant mother and her child were seen falling into the platform from a speeding train in the video. The pregnant woman was attempting to board the Danapur express train with her infant, but the train started moving, causing her to miss a step and fall. As soon as this occurred, a member of the RPF rushed towards the woman and ultimately saved her life.

In a similar incident, the CISF jawan's quick thinking had earned him a social media sensation after he saved the life of a 45-year-old man who had passed out at a Delhi Metro station by doing CPR on him. According to reports, the man fell unconscious soon before passing through the Dabri Mor station's security check section. However, policeman Vikas, who was on the site at the time, acted quickly and performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the passenger.

The CISF official made sure that the passenger, who was a local, returned to his senses. He apparently introduced himself as Satyanarayan and continued on his journey over his refusal to go to the hospital. CPR is an emergency procedure used when a patient's heart stops beating. However, the Delhi Metro Rail Police and an ambulance were dispatched, but according to the statement, CISF Shift In-Charge and Station Controller arrived on the scene and asked the passenger for additional medical treatment, but he refused to travel to the hospital.

