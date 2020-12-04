Maharashtra School Teacher Ranjitsinh Disale To Split $1 Million Global Prize He Won

After Maharashtra primary school teacher Ranjitsinh Disale was named the winner of the $1 million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020, the state Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Thursday congratulated him. Taking to Twitter, Maharashtra's Governor conveyed his heartiest greetings and felicitations to Ranjitsinh Disale. Koshiyari also said that Disale's work of generating interest in education among children from rural areas is commendable.

Convey my heartiest greetings and felicitations to Shri Ranjitsinh Disale, teacher from ZP school in Paritewadi, Solapur district on being chosen for the coveted $ 1 million Global Teacher Prize 2020, which is awarded by the London-based Varkey Foundation. — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 3, 2020

Shri Disale’s work of generating interest about education among children from rural areas, through innovative ideas and use of technology are commendable and worthy of emulating by others — Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) December 3, 2020

Maharashtra: Ranjitsinh Disale wins $1 million

Ranjitsinh Disale, a primary school teacher from Paritewadi village in Maharashtra's Solapur district, was declared the winner of annual Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition of his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick-response (QR) coded textbook revolution in India. The annual Global Teacher Prize was founded by the Varkey Foundation in 2014 to recognise an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

Disale to share 50 per cent of his prize money

While announcing that he will be sharing 50 per cent of his prize money with his fellow finalists to support their 'incredible work', the primary school teacher said that the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed education and the communities it serves in multiple ways. 'But, in this hard time, teachers are giving their best to make sure every student has access to their birthright of a good education,' Disale added.

Disale said, "Teachers are the real changemakers who are changing the lives of their students with a mixture of chalk and challenges. They always believe in giving and sharing. Therefore, I am very pleased to announce that I will share 50 per cent of the prize money equally among my fellow top 10 finalists to support their incredible work. I believe, together, we can change this world because sharing is growing."

As per Disale's announcement, the other 9 finalists will receive approximately $55,000 each. As per the reports from Global teacher Prize, this is has been the first time that any winner is sharing his prize money. Commenting on this occasion, Indian education philanthropist Sunny Varkey, the founder of the prize said, 'By sharing the prize money, you teach the world the importance of giving.'

(With ANI inputs)