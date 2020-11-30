'Maharashtra Govt Will Fall Due To Infighting': Union Min Danve Declares MVA A Failure

A day after Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government completed its one year, Union Minister Raosaheb Danve pointed out the party's failures and claimed that it will eventually fall as the allies - Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP - "will end up fighting".

The MVA government completed its one year on November 28, 2020. It came to power after the fall of an 80-hour government of the BJP following 2019 assembly polls.

"Maha Vikas Aghadi government has failed on all fronts in the one year. They have not fulfilled even a single poll promise. The public is fed up with them as they lack coordination among themselves. They will end up fighting and this government will fall," Raosaheb Danve said while addressing a press conference in Aurangabad.

"All the three parties which are part of the alliance have made promises in their manifestos, but none of them fulfilled. There is no coordination among them. They do not take decisions together on any subject," he added.

The BJP leader claimed that farmers in Marathwada were distressed as the state government failed to fulfill its promise of loan waiver. He expressed confidence that the BJP will regain power in Maharashtra in the next two to three months.

Government formation in Maharashtra

Despite winning a comfortable majority on its own in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, NDA could not form the government due to Shiv Sena's demand for a rotational CM post. After the imposition of the President's Rule in the state, BJP took a surprising step of joining hands with NCP's Ajit Pawar, who had reportedly promised the support of other legislators.

On the wee hours of November 23, 2019, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn-in as the chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

However, the new Fadnavis-led government had to resign within 80 hours, ahead of the SC-mandated floor test owing to the paucity of numbers. Subsequently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the CM of Maharashtra backed by new allies NCP and Congress on November 28, 2019.

