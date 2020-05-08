Maharashtra Sees 1089 New Cases And 37 Deaths As State Tally Nears 20,000-mark

While India's recovery rate slightly increases to 29.36%, Maharashtra, on Friday, has reported 1089 new Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases with 37 deaths. The state also witnessed 169 recoveries, taking the tally to 3470 recoveries till date. The state's tally stands at 19,063 cases with 731 deaths, with Mumbai topping at 12142 cases and 462 deaths.

'Mumbai Covid cases will decline in 15 to 20 days,' says Maharashtra Health Minister Tope

Maharashtra seals borders with other states to curb liquor smuggling

Uddhav Thackeray: 'No Army intervention in Mumbai'

Addressing the state citizens, CM Uddhav Thackeray dismissed rumours that the army will be deployed in Mumbai. Asking for the people's support in the COVID-19 fight he said that the Maharashtra govt may ask for back up central forces to relieve the stress of the Maharashtra police. He admitted that the state had not met with success yet in breaking virus `chain' of COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed confidence that Mumbai will see a sharp decline in COVID-19 cases in the next 15 to 20 days. Speaking to PTI, Tope said the joint secretary of the Union Health Ministry Lav Agarwal was in the city on Thursday to discuss the situation. The Centre has suggested that containment zones be properly demarcated and contact tracing, testing and treatment. The Centre has suggested increasing disease surveillance in the congested areas to stop the spread of the virus.

Maharashtra eases lockdown

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban. Maharashtra has sealed its borders with neighbouring states to prevent smuggling of liquor.

