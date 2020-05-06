Maharashtra Sees 1233 New COVID-19 Cases And 34 Deaths; State Tally Stands At 16,758

As the Centre shifts its focus to Maharashtra's steady increase in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the state reported 1223 new cases and 34 deaths on Thursday. Seeing a slight rise in the number of discharged patients, Maharashtra saw 275 patients cured in past 24 hours with the tally at 3094. Currently, the state tally stands at 16,758 with 651 deaths.

Centre talks to Maha govt

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan had said that Maharashtra's 34 districts of 36 were affected by COVID-19, which is concerning. After the Centre talked to CM Uddhav Thackeray and Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the latter revealed that Mumbai was facing a lack of doctors and there was a need for critical beds. Tope also said that the state is awaiting ICMR's guidelines in reducing the quarantine period from 14 days to 7 days.

The financial capital of the state has been the worst affected district in the entire country, registering over a hundred cases per day. BMC has set up 1459 containment zones throughout Mumbai since the rise in the number of cases. With over 1 million people living in five square kilometer area, Dharavi is Mumbai's most densely populated area and has been under severe scrutiny - recording 773 cases with 21 deaths. The BMC has announced that existing isolation bed capacity will soon be increased from 3000 to 4750.

Maharashtra eases lockdown

On Saturday, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray issued new guidelines in the state which will be in effect from May 4 to May 17. While the majority of the guidelines, follow on the same lines of the MHA, areas falling under Municipal corporations of Mumbai, Malegaon, Pune, and Pimpri-Chinchwad have been excluded from the areas where restrictions will be lifted. Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban.