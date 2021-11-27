Maharashtra Sees 889 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 Fatalities, 738 Recoveries

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 889 new coronavirus positive cases and 17 related fatalities, taking the tally to 66,33,612 and the death toll to 1,40,908, state health officials said.

The state had added 852 cases and 34 deaths in the last 24 hours preceding Friday.

With 738 people being discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra went up to 64,80,799, leaving the state with 8,237 active cases, a health official said.

Maharashtra's case recovery rate now stands at 97.70 per cent. The fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.

The cumulative number of tests conducted in Maharashtra so far climbed to 6,52,56,850 with 1,01,557 new tests being conducted, the lowest in recent times, in the last 24 hours, the official said.

At least 10 districts and four municipal corporations in Maharashtra did not report any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai city reported the highest 210 new infections, followed by Pune city with 96 new cases.

Among the eight regions in Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 385 cases, the Pune region 246, and Nashik region 169.

Latur, Aurangabad, Akola, Kolhapur and Nagpur regions reported 29, 21, 15, 13 and 11 new cases, respectively.

The Mumbai region reported five fresh COVID-19 fatalities, followed by four each from Kolhapur and Latur regions, and two each from Nashik and Pune regions. Aurangabad, Akola, and Nagpur regions, however, did not report any fresh deaths due to COVID-19, the health official said.

Mumbai city saw 210 cases and four deaths. Pune reported 96 new infections and one fatality.

Among 8,237 active patients in Maharashtra, the Mumbai district has the highest 2,250 such cases.

Of 64,80,799 recovered patients in Maharashtra, the highest 11,38,342 recoveries are from the Pune district, the official added.

Coronavirus figures for Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 66,33,612, new cases 889, total deaths 1,40,908, fresh deaths 17, total recoveries 64,80,799, active cases 8,237, total tests conducted 6,52,56,850.

