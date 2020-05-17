Maharashtra Sees Highest 1-day Spike With 2347 Cases; State Extends Lockdown Till May 31

In a shocking development, Maharashtra's coronavirus (COVID-19) cases almost doubled, reporting 2347 cases and 64 deaths in the past 24 hours, on Sunday. The state has also seen 7688 people recover till date. The state's tally stands at 33053 cases with death toll at 1198 - Mumbai amounts to 20150 cases and 734 deaths.

MHA releases guidelines for lockdown till May 31; states to decide red,orange, green zones

Maharashtra: 2347 new cases

As of date, the state has tested 2,73,231 samples - of which 2,40,186 have tested negative and 33,053 (12.09%) testing positive. Meanwhile, the ICMR has not yet approved pool testing in Maharashtra, as it does not fulfill its criteria. According to ICMR guidelines, to conduct pool testing, less than 2% of the total tests conducted should be positive, but Maharashtra has 12.09% as its infection rate.

Maharashtra govt extends lockdown in state till May 31 to contain Covid; notification out

Maharashtra extends lockdown

Hours ahead of the nationwide lockdown extension, the Maharashtra government extended the lockdown in the state until May 31. The decision to extend the lockdown was taken after the state government was convinced that the threat of COVID-19 had not subdued in the state and therefore emergency measures needed to be taken in order to curtail the spread of the virus. While all lockdown measures will remain in place, calibrated phase-wise relaxation orders will be given in due course.

Centre extends nationwide Coronavirus lockdown till May 31 as cases soar to 90927

MHA issues Lockdown 4.0 guidelines

After the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), released its detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown. The MHA has allowed the delineation of red, green and orange zones as per state and UT governments, taking the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) into consideration. Moreover, the Centre has also imposed a mandatory night curfew in all areas from 7:00 PM to 7:00 AM, except for essential activities.

Coronavirus Live Updates: India extends nationwide lockdown till May 31; cases at 90,927

Maharashtra's relaxations

The state government has allowed the home delivery of Indian-made foreign liquor- spirits, beer, mild liquors, and wines throughout the state, except Mumbai. While 20 lakh migrants, mostly from Bihar and West Bengal, have registered with Maharashtra govt to return to their home states, 2.45 lakh migrants have left from Maharashtra to their home states, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Orissa, in 191 trains as of date. Maharashtra has 14 classified red zones, 16 orange zones and 6 green zones. Red zones in Maharashtra are - Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon and Mumbai Suburban.