Maharashtra: Student Writes Exam In Headmaster's Cabin, Education Dept Takes Action

Maharashtra Education Department has resolved to take strict action after a female student was found writing the examination in the headmaster's cabin at a school in Buldhana district. According to reports, the incident took place at the Chhatrapati Shivaji High School in Devalgaon Mahi village of Maharashtra, where the student was found writing the exam even after the allotted was over.

As per reports, soon as the matter caught other students' attention, they raised their voice against it. Further, after looking into the matter, it was revealed that the female student is reportedly the daughter of a politician in the area.

Education Department takes an action

In the wake of the matter, the Education Department removed the Centre in-charge SS Pawar, deputy in-charge GA Munde and supervisor Amol Ingle. Further, the Buldhana Education officer stated that an inquiry is being conducted into the matter.

Speaking to the news agency ANI, the officer said, "We have issued an order to initiate an immediate inquiry into the matter. We have also taken the statements of two individuals. Apart from this, we have also taken testimonies of students as well." He further added that based on the investigation, they will be taking an action.

(With ANI Inputs)