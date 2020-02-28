Congress Leader Naseem Khan Urges Maharashtra Govt To Pass Anti-NPR, NRC Resolution

Congress leader Naseem Khan on Thursday, February 27, demanded that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra should bring a resolution against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) on similar lines as that of Nitish Kumar-led government in Bihar.

He also alleged that the Central government is "misguiding the country" on the NPR and NRC issues. This statement of Khan comes after he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar to discuss NPR and NRC.

Speaking to the media Khan said, "Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra should clear its stand on the issue of NRC and NPR and they should bring an anti-NRC, NPR resolution on the lines of what the Nitish Kumar led government did in Bihar. The census should be conducted according to the 2010 procedure."

On being asked about his meeting with Thackeray, he said, "Chief Minister Thackeray was positive about the issue and said that a decision will be taken in the next two to three days after discussion with all the parties in the alliance."

"In all the Congress states they have taken a stand against NRC and NPR and passed resolutions against them. And we are confident that a similar decision will be taken by the MVA government," Khan added while speaking to the media.

Bihar assembly passes resolution against NRC

On Tuesday, February 25, the Bihar assembly unanimously passed a resolution to not implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state. The assembly also passed a resolution to implement the National Population Register (NPR) in its 2010 form, with an amendment.

Earlier, reiterating that the "additional clauses" in the NPR forms will create confusion, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar read his letter written to the Centre, which urged the state government to drop them. Replying to a debate on an adjournment motion moved by Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and others in the Bihar assembly, Kumar told the assembly that there should be "no confusion" regarding how the NPR exercise would be carried out in the state and that nobody would be asked to furnish information like places of birth of parents.

