Maharashtra To Begin 'jail Tourism' From Jan 26; To Start From Pune's Yerwada Jail

In a significant development, the Maharashtra Government has decided to open up Pune's Yerwada jail for tourists from Republic Day onwards. The Yerwada and other prisons in Maharashtra have history prominence as Mahatma Gandhi, Lokmanya Tilak, Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Sarojini Naidu, Subhas Chandra Bose, among others were imprisoned in the Yerwada jail during the freedom struggle. The Poona Pact between Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi was also signed in the Yerwada jail under a banyan tree, which is maintained appropriately till date.

The jail, built in 1871 will complete 150 years in 2021, it is said to be one of the largest jails in South Asia, spread across 512 acres. Terming it as 'Jail Tourism', the state government intends to provide the jail's access to educational institutions and registered NGOs, researchers, and the general public at nominal rates so as to give the youth a closer look at the freedom struggle. A guide will also be provided and the number of tourists will not exceed 50 in view of Coronavirus pandemic, as per a communique by the government.

CM Uddhav to inaugurate

The Yerwada jail is also the one where the Chapekar brothers were hanged in 1899. In the recent past, 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist Ajmal Kasab was also hanged and buried in Yerwada jail after being sentenced to death. Some other prominent personalities such as activist Anna Hazare, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, Don turned politician Arun Gawli, were also lodged in the jail. Late Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was also imprisoned in Yerwada along with others during the 1975 emergency.

According to the statement of the Maharashtra government, the administration also plans to extend this scheme to other jails as well. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh announced on Saturday that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will inaugurate jail tourism facility in Yerwada Jail on January 26, 2021.

The Yerwada jail will be thrown open in the first phase, with a nominal fee of Rs 5 for school students, Rs 10 for college students and Rs 50 for the general public. This initiative will later be extended to other prisons like Nagpur, Nashik, Thane, etc.

