Maharashtra's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands At 94.5% As State Records 3,580 New Cases

On Thursday, December 24, 3580 more persons tested positive for the novel coronavirus taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 19,09,951. At present, there are 54,891 active cases in the state. With 3,171 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 18,04,871. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 643 new cases recorded in the day.

89 deaths- 18 from Nagpur, 12 from Mumbai, 7 from Thane, 6 each from Solapur and Nashik, 5 from Vasai Virar, 4 from Panvel, three each from Malegaon, Pune and Latur, two each from Buldhana, Nanded, Aurangabad, Jalna, Pimpri Chinchwad, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai and one each from Palghar, Raigad, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Satara, Ratnagiri, Wardha and Chandrapur were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 49,058 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, over 1.22 crore samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 4,82,779 persons are under home quarantine, 3,810 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 94.5%, and 2.57% respectively.

Today, newly 3580 patients have been tested as positive in the state. Also newly 3171 patients have been cured today. Totally 1804871 patients are cured & discharged from the hospitals. Total Active patients are 54891. The patient recovery rate in the state is 94.5%. — Rajesh Tope (@rajeshtope11) December 24, 2020

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 1,01,23,778 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 96,93,173 patients were discharged and 1,46,756 fatalities are reported. There are 2,83,849 active cases in the country. With 29,791 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 95.75%. For the last 11 days, the country has recorded less than 30,000 daily new cases.

76.48% of the 24,712 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu account for 79.56% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.81% of the 312 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka.

