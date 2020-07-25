Maharashtra's COVID-19 Recovery Rate Surges To 55.99%, Active Case Tally At 1,43,714

On Friday, July 24, Maharashtra recorded 9,615 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,57,117. At present, there are 1,43,714 active cases in the state. With 5,714 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,99,967.

278 deaths- 57 from Mumbai, 54 from Pune, 17 from Pimpri-Chinchwad, 16 from Mira-Bhayandar, 13 from Kalyan-Dombivali, 11 each from Nashik and Thane, 10 each from Navi Mumbai, Raigad and Jalgaon, 9 from Solapur, 7 from Kolhapur, 5 from Aurangabad, 4 each from Ulhasnagar, Panvel, Vasai-Virar and Nanded, three each from Ahmednagar, Satara, Jalna, Parbhani and Osmanabad, two each from Nagpur, Beed, Latur, Ratnagiri, Palghar and Bhiwandi and one each from Dhule, Nandurbar, Hingoli, and Yavatmal were reported on Friday.

Until now, a total of 13,132 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 17,87,306 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 8,88,976 persons are under home quarantine, 45,838 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.98%, 55.99%, and 3.68% respectively.

9615 new #COVID19 positive cases and 278 deaths reported in Maharashtra today; 5714 discharged.



The total positive cases in the state rises to 3,57,117 including 1,99,967 recovered patients and 13,132 deaths: Public Health Department, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/q5syqibmm4 — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 12,87,945 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 8,17,209 patients have been discharged while 30,601 fatalities have been reported. At present, there are 4,40,135 active cases in the country. With 34,602 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the country's recovery rate surged to 63.45%.

The number of recovered cases outnumber active cases by 3,77,073. The case fatality rate has improved to 2.38%. 3,52,801 out of the total 1,54,28,170 samples were tested for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

India is presently conducting 11179.83 tests per million population. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the sustained rise in the number of recoveries is the result of a "well-formulated and executed strategy" of containment of COVID-19 by the state governments under the guidance of Union government.

