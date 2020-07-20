Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Jumps To 3.18 Lakh; 54.92% Of Patients Recover

On Monday, July 20, Maharashtra recorded 8240 novel coronavirus cases, propelling the state's COVID-19 tally to 3,18,695. At present, there are 1,31,334 active cases in the state. With 5,460 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 1,75,029.

176 deaths- 41 from Mumbai, 31 from Pune, 21 from Jalgaon, 11 each from Navi Mumbai, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Kalyan-Dombivali, 6 from Ulhasnagar, 5 each from Thane and Solapur, 4 each from Raigad, Kolhapur, Sangli, three from Aurangabad, two each from Vasai-Virar, Panvel, Nashik, Satara, Amravati and Buldhana and one each from Wardha, Washim, Nanded, Latur, Jalna, and Dhule were reported on Monday.

Until now, a total of 12,030 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 16,00,667 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 7,65,781 persons are under home quarantine, 45,434 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stands at 19.91%, 54.92%, and 3.77% respectively.

Read: Maharashtra Youth Cong Opposes Air India's 'leave Without Pay' Plan

176 deaths and 8240 new cases of COVID19 reported in the state today; the total number of positive cases in the state is now 3,18,695 including 1,75,029 recovered cases and 1,31,334 active cases: Maharashtra Health Department pic.twitter.com/vq8FjzMwoK — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Read: Maharashtra Minister Aslam Shaikh Tests Coronavirus Positive

44,901 international passengers enter Maharashtra under Vande Bharat Mission

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray revealed that 313 flights brought 44,901 passengers to Maharashtra under the Vande Bharat Mission. This includes 15,095 passengers are from Mumbai, 15,601 from other districts, and 14205 from other states. While passengers are kept in institutional quarantine on entering Mumbai, those hailing from other districts were sent to their respective district headquarters. Meanwhile, people living in other states are sent home once passes are received.

Read: Maharashtra BJP Urges Party Workers To Serve People In COVID Times On Fadnavis' Birthday

Novel coronavirus crisis in India

Currently, there are 11,18,043 novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 7,00,087 patients have been discharged while 27,497 fatalities have been reported. The recovered cases surpass active cases by 3,09,627. In the last 24 hours, 22,664 COVID-19 patients have recovered. This has propelled the country's recovery rate to 62.62%. Additionally, India's fatality rate dropped to 2.46%, which is one of the lowest in the world.

Read: COVID-19: Bank Unions Write To Maharashtra CM Over Employees Safety In State