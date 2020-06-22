Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 1,35,796; State's Recovery Rate Stands At 49.86%

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 1,35,796 after 3,721 new novel coronavirus cases were reported in the state on Monday, June 22. At present, there are 61,793 active cases in the state. With 1,962 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 67,706.

62 deaths- 20 from Mumbai, 13 from Mira-Bhayandar, 9 from Pune, 8 from Malegaon, 4 from Aurangabad, two from Akola and one each from Kalyan-Dombivali, Ulhasnagar, Palghar, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, and Latur were reported on Monday. Until now, a total of 6283 persons have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 7,87,419 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 6,01,182 persons are under home quarantine, 26,910 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 49.86% and 4.63% respectively.

BJP complains about overcharging by private hospitals

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya urged the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government to stop private hospitals from fleecing COVID-19 patients. In a letter addressed to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta, Somaiya contended that novel coronavirus patients were being charged an exorbitant amount of money by private hospitals despite the state government's circular dated May 21. He claimed that the average bills are in the range of Rs.5-10 lakh.

While acknowledging that the government had fixed bed charges, he pointed out that private hospitals were charging a huge sum in the name of PPE kit charges, COVID management charges, doctor supervision charges, nursing charges, hand gloves, ICU management, biomedical waste management, monitoring charges, and 10% surcharge. He stated that he had received complaints in this regard from hospitals such as Zenith Hospital, Manisha Universal, Apex Hospital, DY Patil Hospital, and Kohinoor Hospital. Thereafter, the former Lok Sabha MP requested the state government to come with an appropriate order to curb this problem.

