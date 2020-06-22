Mumbai: BMC Launches 'Mission Zero' Rapid Action Plan To Contain COVID-19 Spread

In an attempt to combat the prevalent COVID-19 crisis in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday launched 'Mission Zero' rapid action plan at the Shahji Raje Bhosale Complex. Under the programme, 50 mobile dispensary vans visit several parts of Mumbai to conduct a preliminary examination of patients. As per the update BMC on Sunday, the city has reported 66,507 COVID-19 cases with the doubling rate climbing to 36 days.

Taking to Twitter, the BMC announced, "50 mobile dispensary vans will now visit Mulund, Bhandup, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali areas for 2-3 weeks to conduct a preliminary examination of patients."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray termed the initiative as 'Chase the Virus' drive. He stated, "The BMC is launching 'Chase the Virus' drive for Mulund, Abdha duo, Andheri, Malad, Borivali, Dahisar and Kandivali. Mayor Kishori Pednekar, MC Chahal and as guardian minister, my colleague MLA Aslam Shaikh and I are doing everything we should for you."

Mumbai's COVID crisis

The BMC has increased its containment zones to 865, while over 5,784 buildings and chawls have been sealed and being self-managed by the society. While slums were initially where most cases were found, BMC claims that most cases were now found in housing societies. Recent BMC report shows Borivali as the most affected place with the doubling rate at 16 days, while Dharavi is the least affected ward with doubling rate at 76 days. Overall, Mumbai's doubling rate at 36 days is higher than the national average of 17.4 days.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has clarified that the state government had not re-announced the lockdown and urged the people to follow the government guideline on safety and precautions against COVID-19. Moreover, the Railways has commenced plying local trains but only for the 'essential employees' - designated state govt employees and private healthcare workers, to take the burden off BEST buses which too have commenced. The state has also capped its COVID-19 tests and testing by collecting samples from home at Rs.2200 and Rs.2800 respectively.

