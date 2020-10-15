Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 15.64 Lakh; Recovery Rate Improves To 85.04%

On Thursday, October 15, Maharashtra recorded 10,226 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 15,64,615. At present, there are 1,92,459 active cases in the state. With 13,714 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 13,30,483.

337 deaths- 65 from Pune, 46 from Mumbai, 40 from Sangli, 28 from Satara, 22 from Nagpur, 13 from Kolhapur, 11 from Chandrapur, 10 from Solapur. 9 from Kalyan Dombivali, 8 each from Nashik and Thane, 7 from Osmanabad, 6 each from Ahmednagar and Latur, 5 each from Buldhana and Mira Bhayandar, 4 each from Navi Mumbai, Raigad, Jalgaon and Wardha, three each from Nandurbar and Vasai Virar, two each from Pimpri Chinchwad, Akola, Yavatmal, Bhandara and Gondia and one each from Washim, Nanded, Jalna, Aurangabad, Panvel, Palghar and Ulhasnagar were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 41,196 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 79,14,651 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 23,27,493 persons are under home quarantine, 23,183 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 19.77%, 85.04%, and 2.63% respectively.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 73,07,097 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 63,83,441 patients have recovered while 1,11,266 deaths have been reported. There are 8,12,390 active cases in the country. For a week now, the number of active cases has been below the 9 lakh mark. With 81,514 patients being discharged in the last 24 hours, the recovery rate has soared to 87.36%. The country's patient doubling rate has grown to 73 days from 25.5 days in mid-August.

79% of the newly recovered cases are from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi. Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, and Odisha account for 77% of the 67,708 cases reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, nearly 80% of the 680 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Chhattisgarh.

