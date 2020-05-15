Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Soars To 29,100 With 1,576 New Cases; Death Toll At 1,068

With 1,576 novel coronavirus cases being detected in Maharashtra on Friday, May 15, the state's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,100. The number of recovered increased to 6,564 after 505 COVID-19 patients were discharged in the day. Currently, there are 21,467 active novel coronavirus cases in the state. 49 casualties- 34 from Mumbai, 6 from Pune, two each from Akola, Kalyan-Dombivali, Dhule, and one each from Panvel, Jalgaon, and Aurangabad were reported on Friday, propelling Maharashtra's COVID-19 death toll to 1068. 32 of the deceased individuals had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

As per the Maharashtra Public Health Department, the doubling rate of COVID-19 cases in the state is 11 days. A total of 2,50,436 laboratory samples have been tested so far. There are 1,473 active containment zones in the state presently. Surveillance of 58.97 lakh has been undertaken by 14,167 surveillance squads. While 3,29,302 persons are under home quarantine, 16,306 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Industries Minister Subhash Desai revealed that 38,287 industries have started functioning in the state with the participation of 10.66 lakh workers.

COVID-19 crisis in India

Currently, there are 81,970 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 27,920 patients have been discharged while 2,649 casualties have been reported. Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan chaired a meeting of the Group of Ministers to discuss the containment strategy and management aspects of COVID-19. Measures taken by the Centre and state governments to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus also came under discussion. On this occasion, it was highlighted that India's doubling rate of cases had improved to 12.9 days in the previous week from 3.4 days in the pre-lockdown week.

