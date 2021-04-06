Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Surges To 31.13 Lakh; Case Recovery Rate Falls To 82.98%

On Tuesday, April 6, Maharashtra recorded 55,469 novel coronavirus cases taking the state's COVID-19 tally to 31,13,354. At present, there are 4,72,283 active cases in the state. With 34,256 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 25,83,331. With Mumbai recording 10,030 cases in the day, it remains a major novel coronavirus hotspot in the state.

297 deaths — 35 from Nagpur, 32 from Mumbai, 29 from Nanded, 27 from Pune, 24 from Nashik, 20 from Vasai Virar, 11 each from Solapur and Ahmednagar, 9 from Jalgaon, 8 from Beed, Aurangabad and Sangli, 7 each from Mira Bhayandar, Pimpri Chinchwad and Jalna, 6 each from Thane and Kalyan Dombivali, 4 each from Chandrapur and Nandurbar, three each from Bhiwandi, Osmanabad and Akola, two each from Gondia, Yavatmal, Buldhana, Washim, Latur and Raigad and one each from Parbhani and Amravati were reported on Tuesday. Out of the total deaths reported in the day, 150 occurred in the last 48 hours, 85 in the last week and the rest from the period before. Until now, a total of 56,330 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19.

So far, 2,09,17,486 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 24,55,498 persons are under home quarantine, 22,797 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 14.88 per cent, 82.98 per cent and 1.81 per cent respectively.

Novel coronavirus inoculation in Maharashtra

On January 3, the Drugs Controller General of India approved COVISHIELD and COVAXIN for restricted emergency use. Manufactured by the Serum Institute of India with technology transfer from Oxford University-AstraZeneca, COVISHIELD is a Recombinant Chimpanzee Adenovirus vector vaccine with its overall efficacy of 70.42 per cent. On the other hand, COVAXIN is a Whole Virion Inactivated Corona Virus Vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and NIV. On January 16, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state and inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC. While a total of 74,18,090 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 8,35,644 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.