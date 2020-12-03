Maharashtra's COVID-19 Tally Tops 18.37 Lakh; 1.10 Crore Samples Tested So Far

There was a slight dip in Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 cases on Thursday, December 3, with 5182 more persons testing positive for the novel coronavirus. This has propelled the state's COVID-19 tally to 18,37,358. At present, there are 85,535 active cases in the state. With 8066 COVID-19 patients discharged in the day, the number of recovered soared to 17,03,274. Mumbai continues to be a major novel coronavirus hotspot with 878 new cases recorded in the day.

115 deaths- 18 from Mumbai, 13 from Pune, 9 from Nagpur, 8 from Solapur, 7 from Parbhani, 6 each from Nashik and Yavatmal, 5 each from Aurangabad, Latur and Satara, 4 each from Wardha, Bhandara, three each from Vasai Virar and Amravati, two each from Beed, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar, Mira Bhayandar and Navi Mumbai and one each from Thane, Panvel, Raigad, Jalgaon, Sangli, Hingoli, Jalna, Nanded and Chandrapur were reported on Thursday.

Until now, a total of 47,472 persons in the state have died owing to COVID-19. So far, 1,10,59,305 samples have been tested for the novel coronavirus in labs operational across the state. While 5,48,137 persons are under home quarantine, 5939 others have been admitted to institutional quarantine centres. The COVID-19 positivity rate, recovery rate, and fatality rate in Maharashtra stand at 16.61%, 92.7%, and 2.58% respectively.

COVID-19 situation in India

Currently, there are 95,34,964 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 89,73,373 patients have been discharged and 1,38,648 fatalities have been reported. There are 4,22,943 active cases in the country. With 40,726 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the national recovery rate has surged to 94.11%.

75.5% of the 35,551 new cases are from Maharashtra, Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Karnataka and Chhattisgarh. Meanwhile, Maharashtra, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Kerala, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan account for 77.64% of the recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, 79.28 per cent of the 526 new deaths were reported from Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Punjab, Kerala, and Rajasthan.

