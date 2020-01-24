Republic Day: Major Nikhil Maurya,Tarun Rathee To Lead Parachute Regiment At Parade

The Indian Army's Parachute Regiment Special forces marching contingent will be lead by Major Nikhil Maurya and Major Tarun Rathee for the 71st Republic Day that will be held on the 26 January 2020.

Major Nikhil Maurya said, "The Josh is always high. We previously participated in 2016. Our jawan's enthusiasm will always remain high."

"It feels very honoured and I am very happy. It is a proud moment for my family and also a proud moment for my unit. It is a privilege for me to lead the parachute contingent," the elated Major Nikhil Maurya said while sharing his views on participating at the Republic Day parade.

Major Nikhil Maurya belongs to Lucknow and joined the 11 para special forces. He was commissioned in 2010 have been serving in the unit since then.

Major Tarun Rathee a native of Haryana will be participating in the parade for the first time at the Rajpath on Republic Day. "It is a proud moment for me and my family. Greetings started coming right from the Army Day itself and all the wishes are with me. All relatives and friends are wishing me," Major Tarun said.

"In parachute regiment, we don't need to motivate troops as only the motivated troops join the elite parachute regiment. We call this a hell march. The troops are physically very tough to continue this for 10 km long, Major Tarun Rathee said while sharing his experience on regiment's motivation. He also added "The difference is while rest of the contingents march, we do 'Kadam Taal',".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial before the parade for the first time during the Republic Day Parade this year. This would also be the first time that the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat would attend the Republic Day parade and welcome the Prime Minister along with the three defence chiefs.

