CM K Chandrashekhar Rao Asks Agri Dept To 'make Farming Profitable Vocation In Telangana'

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday urged officials from the agriculture department to 'make farming a profitable vocation' in the state during a review meeting held with them at Pragathi Bhavan. KCR affirmed that there should be a major transformation from the existing traditional farming methods in the state in order to make farming profitable.

Rao further directed the agriculture department to guide the farmers and educate them about the strength of the organised sector in relation to the unorganised sector, impart better agriculture practices and profitable methods. He added that the government is ready to allot more posts to the department if the need arises.

'Efforts put in in the Telangana are unparalleled': CM

To develop the agriculture sector, the efforts put in the Telangana are 'unparalleled' and no one ever made such an attempt in the history of independent India till now, the Chief Minister said.

"We have spent crores of rupees, constructed major projects, and are giving water free of cost to farmers. We have abolished the water cess completely. Moreover, we have written off the old dues. Uninterrupted, 24x7 quality power is supplied to the farm sector free of cost," KCR said at the meeting.

The state government is making several attempts and spending more funds to make agriculture profitable in Telangana with the ultimate aim of making the farmers rich, Rao said.

"If the government's efforts are to be fruitful, the agriculture department should play a very active role. Modern agriculture practices should replace traditional ones. Study the farming practices the world over and implement them in the state. Mechanisation should increase," he added.

The Telangana Chief Minister also said that the construction of Rythu Vedika cluster-wise will be completed in the next three months. The Rythu Vedikas will become the farmer's awareness dias, anyone including the Chief Minister will be able to interact with the farmers directly, he said.

The meeting with the Chief Minister was attended by Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy, Rythu Bandhu state president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Government's Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary (Agriculture) B Janardhan Reddy, and others.

(With inputs from ANI)