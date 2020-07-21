Nithiin Visits Telangana Chief Minister To Invite Him To His Wedding In July; See Pics

Nithiin and father Sudhakar Reddy recently visited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to invite him for the former's wedding. Nithiin would be tying the knot to his long-time girlfriend Shalini Kandukari on July 26 in a private ceremony. Nithiin reportedly visited Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday, July 20. The pictures of which were shared on social media.

Nithiin and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao pictures

Today Hero @actor_nithiin along with his father Sudhakar reddy invited Hon’ble Chief Minister Sri K.Chandrashekhar Rao for his wedding.

Marriage on 26th July 2020.#Nithiin @TelanganaCMO #KCR pic.twitter.com/dYm1Nww1e9 pic.twitter.com/vrPjrKADGV — Naresh nithin (@Nareshnithiin1) July 20, 2020

Nithiin and Shalini to tie the knot on July 26

Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari would be entering the wedlock on July 26. According to reports, Nithiin's wedding would be a private affair, with only close friends and family members as attendees. In an old interview with an online portal, Nithiin's father Sudhakar Reddy had confirmed that the wedding preparations would commence after July 15. According to reports, Nithiin will tie the knot at a farmhouse in Hyderabad.

Nithiin and Shalini's engagement

Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari got engaged in a grand ceremony in February 2020. Initially, Nithiin and Shalini Kandukari were supposed to tie the knot in April. However, due to the pandemic, the wedding got pushed. Here are some pictures from Nithiin and Shalini's engagement:

What's next for Nithiin?

Nithiin will next be seen in Venky Atluri's Rang De. The movie, starring Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh, narrates a heartwarming tale of love between Arjun and Anu, played by Nithiin and Keerthy respectively. The makers of the upcomer recently released the motion poster of the upcomer, amping the expectations of the moviegoers.

The Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh starrer is produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, who bankrolled Nithiin's previous release. The forthcoming movie is currently in post-production and is reported to hit the marquee soon. Besides the upcomer, Nithiin recently signed a film with Chandra Sekhar Yeleti.

