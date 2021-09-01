Mamata Banerjee Blames 'vaccine Shortage' After Jalpaiguri Stampede; Demands 10 Cr Doses

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee targeted the Central government on Wednesday over the alleged shortage of COVID vaccines in the state, citing the requirement for 10 crores more vaccine doses as the state has already administered 4 crore jabs with 'zero wastage'.

In accordance with the number of doses received from the Centre, West Bengal has administered 4 crore vaccine doses till Tuesday with zero wastage, stated Banerjee.

Addressing the inauguration of various development projects, the CM said, "In COVID-19 vaccination, we have achieved the vaccination target as we are number one. What we got from the Centre we have administered till yesterday. We completed the vaccination of 4 crore people in Bengal yesterday. My state's requirement is that of 14 crore vaccine doses, looking at the possibility of the third wave where children are on priority."

She assured the people of Bengal that everyone will be covered in the vaccination drive, "I assure the people that everyone will get vaccines. I just request that don't rush, the government will tell you which place to come for vaccination. Don't rush, don't panic," she said.

A stampede like situation had occurred in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district on Tuesdays as the gates of the Dhupguri Health Centre opened up for the public. At least 25 people suffered injuries, among which, the condition of six remains critical. The inoculation programme was suspended at the facility following the incident.

Bengal to turn Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport into Int'l Airport

Meanwhile, Banerjee also announced that the state government will turn the Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport into an international airport within two years. "We have planned a high power Committee for West Bengal Industrial Board. I am myself there in that Committee. I will listen to the grievances of the people," she added.

The CM further stated that amid the lack of employment in India during the COVID pandemic, Bengal has "succeeded" in providing employment to the people.

"Some promised to bring back 'kala dhan' (black money) but nothing comes of it. I feel we should only say things that we can do. Why give dialogues? There should be transparency," said Mamata Banerjee, taking a dig at the Centre.

(With inputs from agency)