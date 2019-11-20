Mamata Banerjee Defiant; Contradicts Amit Shah's 'nationwide NRC' Statement

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee once again reiterated her stand on of not implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state of West Bengal on Wednesday. At a public event in Murshidabad's Sagardighi, she stated that no one could take anyone's citizenship away in Bengal and that her government wouldn't divide people into communal lines. The Trinamool Congress supremo who has been a vocal critic of the NRC ever since news of its implementation in Assam surfaced once again lashed out on the Bharatiya Janta Party-led NDA Govt at the centre on NRC.

'Believe us as we are here on land and we fight for this land'

"A ration card means your identity. Some outsiders are trying to spread misinformation. Be it Hindu or Muslim. Don't believe them. Believe us as we are here on land and we fight for this land. We are with you. No NRC will happen here. Don't worry", said the Chief Minister at a public function in Murshidabad. Hitting out at the latest list of NRC in Assam, which she alleges does not have 14 lakh names of Bengali Hindus, Mamata Banerjee said, " We are all citizens. Won't let anyone get out of here. Don't worry. What is NRC? Congress did this in Assam as a part of the Assam Accord. Now BJP did it in Assam. When there is a fire, it engulfs all, be it Hindu or Muslim. They said no Hindus will be left out. But in Assam, 14 lakh Hindu Bengali is in that list of 19lakh"

Amit Shah: National Register of Citizens will be implemented nationwide

It comes at a day when Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told Parliament that the National Register of Citizens will be implemented nationwide. He informed the Rajya Sabha that no person, no matter what religion he or she followed, needed to be afraid. Amit Shah also said in Parliament that people whose names are missing from the NRC can approach tribunals formed at the tehsil level. In Assam, the final NRC list which came out on August 31st, 2019 has left out over 19 lakh applicants, CM stated that 14 lakh of them are Bengali Hindus. She claimed that even Muslims, tribals and Biharis have not made it in the list.

