Mamata Banerjee: Even PM Hasn't Behaved With Me The Way Governor Dhankar Has'

While taking a dig at the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday, said that even the Prime Minister has not behaved with her in a way that the governor did. During a session in the State Assembly, Banerjee said, "I have never fought with a governor, why is he creating such a situation? We know where the orders are coming from. Even the Prime Minister has not behaved in this way with me."

Mamata's statement-a response

Her statement came in response to the recent incident where Dhankhar chided TMC leaders for "orchestrated unpalatable outbursts" in public domain about him. The incident gained momentum when Dhankar tagged some leaders in a Twitter post on November 21. Leaders like Sujan Chakraborty of CPI(M), Congress' Somen Mitra, TMC's Derek O'Brien, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee found a place in Dhankar's tweet that talked about the 'orchestrated outbursts' of the ministers. Dhankhar, who took to office in July, has ever since been at loggerheads with Banerjee`over several issues such as demand for the helicopter to visit an event, which was denied by Mamata.

.@MamataOfficial.@Sujan_Speak. Ministers one after the other have orchestrated unpalatable outbursts in public domain about the Governor. I doubtlessly take all these have sanction of the the HCM and this is worrisome for me and others who believe in Democracy and Constitution. — Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 21, 2019

The TMC has previously also accused him of running a parallel administration, an allegation refuted by the Governor. On November 21, Dhankhar was greeted with black flags and 'Go Back' slogans allegedly shown by TMC party workers in Domkal town in Murshidabad district. The Governor was in the town to inaugurate a newly-constructed building and attended a programme at Domkal Girls' College.

(With ANI Inputs)