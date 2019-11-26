Bengal CM, Guv To Meet On Constitution Day Amidst Ongoing War Of Words

In the middle of a massive war of words between West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress, both the Guv and the CM are expected to meet eye-to-eye in West Bengal assembly over the celebration of the adoption of the Constitution on Tuesday, November 26. The West Bengal assembly is holding special sessions on November 26 and 27 to mark 70 years of the adoption of the Constitution. The sessions will be addressed by Biman Banerjee. This will be for the first time that the Governor and the Chief Minister will share a dais amid the ongoing tussle between them. The two-day special session will be graced by several eminent dignitaries including former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, former West Bengal Governor M K Narayanan, former Governor Shyamal Sen and chief election commissioner SY Quraishi.

Dhankhar and Mamata are likely to be together after one month's gap

Speaker Biman Banerjee on Monday called an all-party meeting where he disclosed the names of the invitees for the session which includes the Governor's name. Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar are likely to come face to face on when the Assembly will sit for a two day season. Dhankhar and Mamata are likely to be together after a gap of almost a month following the Governor’s visit to the chief minister’s residence on the occasion of Kali Puja.

The major controversy surrounding the event

Putting all confusion and controversy at bay, the Speaker sent a formal invitation to Raj Bhawan last week, requesting the Governor to be a part of the special session. There was a major controversy surrounding the event whether the Governor would be invited or not. Raj Bhawan has organized a similar program on Constitution Day on Tuesday, November 26, where they have formally invited the Chief Minister. Accepting the invitation, Raj Bhawan confirmed that Jagdeep Dhankar will be present at the special session at assembly.

READ | Sharad Pawar highlights specific point as Supreme Court orders Maharashtra floor test

READ | MASSIVE: Maharashtra floor test at 5 pm on Wednesday; Protem Speaker to conduct, orders SC

Governor vs West Bengal govt

The Governor and the State Government have been at loggerheads over multiple issues including denial of a request for helicopters for the Governor's travel. With state ministers alleging the Governor of trying to run a parallel government, the Governor has hit out at ministers and Mamata too. Situations turned sore when the Governor alleged CM's clearance on the comments made by her ministers on him. The Trinamool Congress and Mamata herself had expressed discomfort with the Governor’s habit of commenting on every subject that deals with the state administration. The ruling party has also said that Dhankhar is trying to run a parallel government.

READ | NCP's efforts continue as Ajit Pawar drops hint after meeting senior party netas: Sources

READ | PM Modi terms the Constitution as the 'most sacred book', propagates unity among Indians