Mamata Banerjee Hits Out At BJP, Calls NRC,a Political Rhetoric Of The Party

On Tuesday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the BJP on its NRC rhetoric and said that a pan India citizens' register can never be a reality. "NRC is a political rhetoric of BJP. It can never be a reality. They (BJP) are busy using political rhetoric but we should not fall into their trap. All people living in this country are its legal citizens and no one can take away their citizenship," Banerjee told reporters. Recently, the Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had also taken a dig at the National Register of Citizens (NRC) system and said that a huge financial scam took place in the NRC update process.

Read: Assam Fin Min alleges 'huge scam in NRC process; several irregularities found'

"A person who is living in the country for last so many decades, how can you just announce him as a foreigner all of a sudden. This is completely unacceptable," said the TMC supremo.

Read: Mamata Banerjee claims 'not received a single paisa' for Bulbul-hit areas

Mamata hits out at BJP over assembly by-poll win

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently said the TMC's victory in the Assembly by-polls was in favour of "secularism and unity" and a "mandate against NRC". The TMC chief said, the BJP is getting paid back for its "arrogance" and for "insulting" the people of the state, after the party won two seats and took an unassailable lead in another."This mandate is against the politics of arrogance and people have outrightly rejected the BJP. They want to turn legal citizens of the country into refugees and send them to detention centres," Banerjee told a TV channel. Criticising the central government for failing to generate employment and pursuing politics over religion, Banerjee said the mandate in the recent elections in Maharashtra and Harayana, where the BJP failed to get the majority, and the Assembly by-polls in the state is a reflection of "people's anger" against the BJP.

Read:BJP getting paid back for its arrogance, mandate against NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Read: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan claims NRC fear benefits TMC in Bengal

(With Agency Inputs)