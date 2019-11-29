Congress Leader Adhir Ranjan Claims NRC Fear Benefits TMC In Bengal

On the backdrop of the growing resistance by the opposition parties on Union minister Amit Shah's statements on implementing NRC in the entire country, the Congress MP from Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the TMC in West Bengal is benefitted from the fear of NRC created by BJP.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on NRC

Speaking about NRC ,the Congress leader from West Bengal said “There is an atmosphere of fear in Bengal due to NRC and so TMC gets benefits out of this. The more people oppose NRC, the stronger the TMC gets. I don’t even think that we should be bringing this topic up unless the amendment is introduced in the house, we would just be making one or the other side stronger”.

Amit Shah’s recent comment on NRC

Speaking about NRC at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’, the Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah said that "NRC has nothing to do with politics of West Bengal.I want to ask a question to the parties who are opposing NRC. Shouldn’t a citizen of the country be registered or not? Should a country run like a Dharamshala? I believe that the time has come for it to happen. Only the country’s citizens can have the right to vote and interfere in the country’s affairs. It is very late to prepare this register. We should not waste any more time. I want to say from this platform- that this is not an election promise or election speech. The NRC will be implemented in the entire country. It is my and the government’s belief that it should be done.”

Congress MLAs questions BJP in Assam over NRC

The Congress MLAs from the Assam Assembly staged a walkout on Thursday and protested outside the lobby. A few of the MLAs while protesting slept on the floor. This happened as the Speaker did not listen to the MLAs request to cancel the question hour and discuss NRC. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Rekibuddin Ahmed said, "Why the BJP wants to bring this Citizenship Amendment Bill which will violate the Assam Accord signed after a six years long agitation. We got the Accord which promises Constitutional safeguard because of the sacrifice of 855 Martyrs. How can you (BJP) forget them?"

