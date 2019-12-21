"Mamata Banerjee Is More On The Streets Rather Than Her Seat": West Bengal Guv Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday, December 21, slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). According to him, "Mamata Banerjee is more on the streets rather than her seat." Speaking about the violence in the universities, the governor said, "Education is damaged deliberately for petty political gains.I cannot be heartless to ignore the interest of the students. With folded hands, I apologize to the students."

Mamata Banerjee's three-day protest rally

The West Bengal Chief Minister had staged a three-day protest march opposing the CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC). During the march, she led thousands of protesters and on the last day, Mamata Banerjee walked through the iconic Howrah Bridge. Further, while addressing the protest rally, Banerjee slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for 'lighting fires', saying, "Dear Home Minister, your work is to stop fires not light it. When parts of the country are burning, why are you saying it'll happen..? you said Aadhaar won't work, then why spend Rs. 6000 crores making it? I am asking as a citizen. I have the right to question."

Read: Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad: CAA, NRC two different things; Muslims must exercise restrain

Read: RJD leader Upendra Khushwaha: 'CAA and NRC affects the image of secular India'

Anti-CAA protests in Bengal

Sporadic incidents of violence have been reported from Nadia, North 24 Parganas & Howrah districts in West Bengal. In retaliation to cut down misinformation being spread around the state, internet services were suspended in Malda, Uttar Dinajpur, Murshidabad, Howrah, North 24 Parganas and parts of South 24 Parganas, as a precautionary measure by state officials. On Saturday, protesters had set ablaze three railway stations, several trains, and at least 25 buses. Train services were also suspended from Kolkata to North Bengal and North East. Police have arrested 354 miscreants across the state.

Read: CAA not anti-Muslim, lots of misconception about it: Jitendra Singh

The Citizenship Act was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11. The act seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Through this bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country.

WB Guv's cryptic remark on Mamata Banerjee, is more on the streets rather than her seat:

CAA protests in West Bengal: Governor slams Mamata Banerjee