Mamata Banerjee Once Again Appeals To Centre To Declare Netaji Jayanti As National Holiday

While paying homage to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose on Netaji Jayanti, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee once again appealed to the Central Government to declare the icon's birth anniversary- January 23 as a National Holiday. Earlier the Chief Minister has made the same demand several times and this year again she made the request 'to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in a most befitting manner.'

Mamata Banerjee's appeal to Centre:

We again appeal to the Central Government that Netaji’s birthday be declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in most befitting manner.(7/7) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 23, 2022

Mamata Banerjee's tribute to Netaji Subash Chandra Bose

In a series of tweets, CM Banerjee informed regarding steps taken to pay respects to the freedom fighter which includes:

A National University with international collaborations, Jai Hind University, is being set up with 100% state funding to commemorate Netaji.

National Planning Commission, a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up to help the state in its planning initiatives with inspiration from Netaji’s thoughts.

A tableau will be displayed on the Republic Day Parade on ‘Netaji’ and will also feature other eminent freedom fighters from Bengal to commemorate the 75th year of Independence Day.

Apart from making the said request every year on Netaji Jayanti, CM Banerjee had written a letter to PM Modi on November 18, 2020, seeking his intervention for declaring Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birthday on January 23 as a national holiday. At that time, she had also urged the PM to personally see that the Centre takes appropriate steps to give a conclusive picture of the freedom fighter's disappearance on August 18, 1945.

PM Modi's tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

The Centre on January 19, 2021, had announced the decision to observe Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23 every year as Parakram Diwas. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.

This year PM Modi took two important decisions to pay respect to the icon including a grand statue of Netaji which will be installed at the India Gate and announcing the beginning of Republic Day celebration from January 23 to include the birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter.