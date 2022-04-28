Mamata Banerjee To Meet HM Shah In Delhi On April 29 Amid Law & Order Complaints In State

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo, Mamata Banerjee on her visit to New Delhi, is likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on April 29. This will mark her first meeting with Union Minister Amit Shah after the post-poll violence in West Bengal.

In her visit to Delhi, where the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices on April 30, Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo is likely to reach the national capital Delhi a day in advance, i.e. on April 29. On April 29, CM Mamata will meet Amit Shah amid the complaints of BJP workers in the state that the law and order situation in West Bengal is worsening.

'Law & order situation is good in WB': Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed several complaints against her on several issues and questioned if there is any truth in them. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that if there is any truth in these complaints then BJP can publish them in the media.

"If I see something wrong in my party, I order arrest and inquiry...BJP had also complained against me but was there any truth? Try to investigate it. If it's true then I always say to publish it (in media)," Banerjee said.

She said that the law and order situation was good in West Bengal but claimed that sections of media were spreading misinformation. She said that complaints are lodged in West Bengal but not in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat citing the stripping of journalists semi-naked in MP.

"Law and order are good in West Bengal but sections of media spreading misinformation. They begin media trials. In my state, we lodge complaints. In UP, Gujarat, MP they don't allow it. You must have seen journalists were naked so that they don't publish news but in my state that doesn't happen," the Chief Minister said.

In an administrative review meeting on the same day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a highly controversial statement dubbed the Hanskhali rape and murder as a case of suicide. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that the suicide case was being shown as that of rape and murder by the Bharatiya Janata Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) to 'defame' the state of West Bengal.

Stating that she will not let Bengal become like Hathras or Unnao, she pulled up the administrators, saying "Why did you take so much time in receiving the information about what happened with the family? Why do you not keep tabs on the natural and unnatural deaths in your area? The family has given different versions of the incident to our police and the CBI…"