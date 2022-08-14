Mamata Banerjee Urges People To 'reinforce' Their Connection To Motherland On Eve Of I-Day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on the eve of India’s 75th Independence Day, invited all countrymen to share ways in which they connect with the nation.

She stressed that this “sacred connection” to India unites its citizens, despite the diversity in cultures, traditions and languages.

“WE, the people of INDIA. OUR cultures, traditions, languages, attires, and customs vary. Yet, WE are ONE. OUR love for the nation binds us. OUR sacred CONNECTION to India unites us (sic),” she tweeted on Sunday.

“As we gear up to celebrate India’s 75 years of independence, let us unitedly reinforce OUR CONNECTION to the motherland and pledge to protect it. I invite you all to share your ideas! How do you connect with our glorious nation?” she wrote with the hashtag #MyIdeaForIndiaAt75.

India will be commemorating its 75th year of Independence on Monday.

The Centre has launched a host of programmes, including 'Har Ghar Tiranga', in the run-up to Independence Day.

