Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi Expressing Concern Over Fuel Prices; Urges Tax Reduction

Expressing concern over the rising fuel prices in the country, and its adverse impact on the general citizens of the country, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to lower the taxes charged by the Central government on petrol and diesel. She opined in the letter that it would check the overall inflation in the country. The petrol and diesel prices have hiked approx 8 times since May, with prices breaching even the Rs 100-mark in some states.

"I have come to learn that petrol and diesel prices were hiked by your government 8 times since the 4th of May, 2021 and out of these, prices were hiked 6 times in the month of June, 2021 only and shockingly, 4 times in one week, she stated in the letter, calling it 'cruel' and accusing it of affecting mostly the common people. She further added, "and, it has dangerously impacted the dangerously rising inflation in the country."

She, in the letter, also pointed out that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) in the country has risen by 12.94 percent in May 2021, in comparison to May 2020. She further outlined that Consumer Price Index rose by 6.30 percent where the price of edible oils used by common people every day rose by 30.8 percent, eggs by 15.2 percent, fruits by 12 percent and health-related items by 8.44%, all in the middle of the pandemic. Having given figures, she came to the conclusion that the inflation was triggered primarily by the petrol and diesel hikes, and expressed her deep concern and anguish' to PM Modi for pursuing policies that have resulted in the 'significant hardship' for the common people of the nation.

Accusing the government of collecting revenue of Rs 3.71 lakh crore from oil and petroleum products in 2020-21, she asserted that in the past 6 years the collection from oil and petroleum products has jumped by a staggering 370 percent due to constant hikes in Central Excise Duty. She highlighted that the government of West Bengal has voluntarily given a rebate in both petrol and diesel prices to make do for the rise by the central government, as a 'token of empathy' for the common people.

She concluded her letter saying, "It is my earnest request that the taxes charged by the Central Government on petrol and diesel prices be substantially reduced to give much-needed relief to the common people, and also check the overall inflation in the country."

(Credit-pti/ani)