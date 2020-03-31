Mamata Govt Allows Opening Of Mishti Shops In West Bengal Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Amid coronavirus lockdown in the country, the West Bengal government has ordered that sweetmeat shops will be allowed to operate with minimum staff during the lockdown. Even as the 'mishti' shops do not fall in the list of essential food items, the Mamata Banerjee government has said that they will be allowed to operate everyday for 4 hours. Issuing the order late on Monday evening, the government said that only take away facility will available.

Sweet makers wrote to CM Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee government has taken the step despite rising coronavirus cases sweet-makers in the state wrote to her last week, requesting they be allowed to open their shops. As per reports Paschimbanga Mistanna Byabasayi Samiti, had mailed a letter to the chief minister’s office Wednesday, urging the CM to allow them to operate their shops, citing restaurants, which have been allowed to cater to take away orders. The letter also said that litres of milk were being wasted due to a halt in operations.

Coronavirus cases in West Bengal

The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 22 in West Bengal, including the two deaths. An elderly man from Kolkata had died from COVID-19 last week and its second COVID-19 fatality was recorded on Monday.

A 44-year-old woman from Kalimpong, who was recently infected with coronavirus, died at a state-run hospital in north Bengal early this morning. She had recently returned from Chennai, where she had gone for the treatment of her daughter. Her daughter and the doctor, who was treating the woman, have been quarantined at a centre, a health department official said. Meanwhile, 67 people who came in contact with the family of five COVID-19 patients of Tehatta in Nadia district have been put under home quarantine.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ramped up measures to fight the outbreak through setting up nodal hospitals in all the 22 districts of the state to treat such patients. Banerjee announced that an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh would be extended to healthcare professionals, sanitation workers and police personnel, who have been aiding the government in the fight against coronavirus. Earlier, the government had sanctioned an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh for people working in the healthcare sector. She said anyone found ostracising healthcare workers who have been attending to COVID-19 patients would be arrested.

