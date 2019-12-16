Bengali Sweets Are A Must-try | Here Are Some Of The Best Sweet Shops In Mumbai

Bengali sweets are known for incorporating a wide variety of milk products. Most Bengali sweets are creamy and soft in texture. You can enjoy the authentic taste only if you go to the right store. Here are five places in Mumbai that every Bengali sweet lover must visit.

1. Sandesh Bengali Sweets

Sandesh Bengali Sweets will offer you a few of the most authentic Bengali sweets in the city. The place offers a variety of Bengali sweets and also a range of North Indian delicacies. The Malai Rolls, Rasgulla, and Chom Chom is a must-have here. You can also have the chaat options available at this store. The shop is located in Matunga, Mumbai.

2. Sweet Bengal

Sweet Bengal is one of the most famous sweet shops in Mumbai. The place has been approved by most Bengali people living in Mumbai. The joint has around 25 outlets across the city. There are a number of options available here that must be tried by every sweet lover. This includes the Rosogulla, Kheer Kodom, and Malai Chop served here. You will be surprised by the options available to you.

3. Mishti Affair

Mishti Affair is a sweet shop situated in Navi Mumbai. The place offers a range of authentic Bengali sweets. The staff is sweet and the food is delicious. It might be a little overpriced as compared to other options available here. But it is totally worth the price. It is placed at Station Main Road in Ghansoli.

4. Brijwasi

Brjwasi is another name that is spread throughout the country. The place is not famous for the Bengali sweets served here, but it still has a few options that are a must-try. Their signatures include Rasmalai, Malai Sandwich and Rosogulla. The sweets served here are also made in the most traditional methods. One of the best outlets is at Kandivali East.

5. Bhaishankar

Bhaishankar is an outlet that opened in the city several years ago. The placed is renowned for the multiple sweet options available here. You must try out the flavoured Rasgulla, Malai Roll, and Tripti Bhog served here. You can also place bulk orders at this sweet outlet. The packaging is also an attractive part. One of the outlets is at Kandivali, Mumbai.

