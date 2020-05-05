Mamata Govt Announces App For Stranded Persons In WB To Seek Permission To Leave State

The Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal on Monday has launched an app for people stranded people in the state due to the Covid lockdown. Home secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay said that those people who want to return to their native place can access the app for online permission to leave the state. He said that the app can be downloaded from the state government's 'Egiye Bangla' website.

"Persons willing to go back to their native states can apply online through this 'Exit app' and permission for the same will be practically automatic and extremely easy," he said. He also requested the nodal officers of all neighbouring states to ease the exit of such people for reaching their native places.

Ease of restrictions in West Bengal

As India entered lockdown 3.0, the West Bengal government announced a series of relaxations on Monday in various COVID zones. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha announced a host of relaxations for standalone shops in various zones -- red, green and orange. While mining activities would be started in green and orange zones, standalone shops in all the zones would be allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm, except in the containment areas. Apart from this, neighbourhood shops, sweetmeat shops, those selling beetle leaves, and tea could open, but people would have to carry the tea back home where they can consume it.

The state reported 11 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 61, and the number of cases climbed to 1,259. The state has identified four districts, including Kolkata and Howrah, in the red zone, eight in green, and 11 in orange zones. The Union Health Ministry has, however, identified 10 districts in the red zone.

India's lockdown extended

On Friday, the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification extending the nationwide lockdown by 2 weeks from May 4. The notification states the considerable relaxations in districts falling in green and orange zones allowed by MHA, will continue to remain in place. The Union Health Ministry has divided districts across the nation as red (classified based on total active cases, doubling rate, the extent of testing and surveillance) - 130 districts, orange (those neither in green or red zones) - 284 districts and green zones (Zero cases for past 21 days) - 319 districts. Restrictions too have been lifted accordingly. Currently, India has 42836 cases with 1389 deaths.

