Mamata Govt Issues Guidelines For Flight Passengers Ahead Of Resumption Of Services In WB

As the domestic flight services are set to resume from May 28 in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee- led government has issued an advisory that is to be followed to prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection. As per the advisory, people entering the state must submit a self-declaration form stating that they had not tested positive for COVID-19 in the past two months. The passengers also need to undergo health screening after their arrival at the airport, the advisory by the state Health Department said. It also said that regular sanitisation, disinfection shall be done at the airport and directed the airports to have adequate availability of sanitisers at different points.

"All passengers are required to submit filled-up self declaration form at the time of arrival," it said. "Asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to go with the advice that they shall self monitor their health for 14 days." Furthermore, the advisory stated that in case the passengers develop any symptoms, they shall inform the local medical officer or the state call centre. "All symptomatic passengers will be taken to the nearest health facility for testing samples, it said. And those with moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to the dedicated COVID-19 health facility and managed accordingly," the advisory said.

Meanwhile, the Health Department has established a chain of dialysis units after reports that such services were disrupted due the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. The dialysis services, both run departmentally as well as in public-private partnership model, covering every corners of the state, he said. The department has also issued another advisory stating that dialysis units, which were closed due to a patient testing COVID-19 positive, might resume operations after proper sanitisation.

No flight till May 28

Earlier, CM Banerjee has urged the Centre to postpone resuming domestic flight services at Kolkata and Bagdogra airports as the state will be managing the damage caused by Cyclone Amphan. Army units were deployed in West Bengal to help the state government to tackle the destruction after the Cyclone.

CM Banerjee had told reporters on Saturday evening that she has asked the chief secretary to request the Civil Aviation Ministry to defer the services at Kolkata airport to May 30 and at Bagdogra airport to May 28. The state has already urged the Centre to put off the movement of special trains till May 27. CM Banerjee said authorities will ask people returning to the state to go for home quarantine for 14 days but urged them to cooperate with the government and follow the protocols.

Domestic flights commence

On Wednesday, after announcing the commencement of domestic air flights, Union Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that the domestic flight operations shall be restricted to 1/3rd capacity of the approved summer schedule 2020 along with a new fare limit to make flights affordable. He said that for this fare structure sets a minimum and maximum level for three months - for e.g. Delhi-Mumbai flight fare will be set Rs 3500 and the maximum level at Rs 10000. Flight routes had been divided into 7 sections-flying times of fewer than 40 minutes, from 40 to 60 minutes, 60-90 minutes, 90-120 minutes, 120-150 minutes, 150-180 minutes and from 180 to 210 minutes.

(with PTI inputs)

