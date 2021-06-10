Last Updated:

Mamata's 'consistently Inconsistent' Stand On COVID Vaccines Amusing: Health Min Explains

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday responded to the attacks of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the matter of "free vaccine".

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday responded to the attacks of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee over the matter of "free vaccine". Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said there was no need for PM Narendra Modi to take credit for announcing free vaccines as the money used for the procurement of vaccines belongs to the people of India and not of the BJP. 

While responding, Dr Harsh Vardhan highlighted that it was Mamata Banerjee who "led the clamour to let states procure and distribute COVID-19 vaccines" which the Prime Minister agreed to in the spirit of co-operative federalism, while the Central Government also continued with its free vaccination drives across the country. Dr Harsh Vardhan slammed the West Bengal CM for speaking of 'blame and credit' after failing to procure the COVID vaccines by herself.

Harsh Vardhan posts Mamata Banerjee's letter to PM Modi

Mamata Banerjee's had written separate letters to PM Modi in February and April, expressing her intent of direct procurement of COVID-19 with the help of state funds to conduct free vaccination across the state. In her April letter, she demanded approval for states to procure vaccines directly. Dr Harsh Vardhan posted the two letters while lashing out at Mamata Banerjee. 

Mamata Banerjee's statement on PM Modi's announcement of centralised, free vaccination drive

This was in response to Trinamool Congress posting Mamata Banerjee's press conference on June 9. Moreover, after PM Modi announced centralised procurement of vaccines with free allocation to state governments, Mamata Banerjee had hit out at the Centre stating that she had demanded free vaccines back in February this year.

PM Modi's announcement on free and centralised vaccination policy

PM Modi on June 7 declared the scrapping of decentralised policy rolled out by the Government on May 1 and said it will now procure 75% of COVID-19 vaccines from the manufacturers and subsequently provide these free to the States for inoculation. The remaining 25% would be available for private players, with a cap on the service charge.

During his address to the nation, PM Modi also highlighted the changing stance of the state governments regarding the procurement, and administration of Coronavirus vaccines. He asserted that many states forced the Union Government to reverse the centralized vaccination drive, to which the Government agreed. However, after learning about the complications attached to the decentralization process, the states began to demand the centralized arrangement.

