Mamata's Trinamool Uneasy As Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari Holds March Without Party Flag

Days after issuing a clarification that he is a part of the Trinamool Congress and is not quitting the party, transport minister of West Bengal Suvendu Adhikari conducted a march in Nandigram area in East Midnapore district on Tuesday without the party banner. Speaking to media, he said that he is fighting for "democracy". Adhikari took out a march in the Khejuri area to pay respects to the people who died during the Nandigram anti-land acquisition agitation. Nandigram was the epicentre of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's land movement in 2007 and it was from here that she began her journey to seize power in the state from the CPI(M).

"I had fought against the goons during the Nandigram agitation single-handedly. All my life, I had fought for democracy and will continue to do so. The masses are with me. I have been part of mass movements all my life," he said while addressing a rally in Khejuri.

Incidentally just like his November 10 rally at Nandigram, this time too there were neither party posters nor flags at his rally. When asked about Adhikari's rally, senior TMC leader Sougata Roy said Adhikari is very much with the party. "You should have seen his procession and understood that he would not do anything against the party. He is very much with the party," he said. Roy has been tasked with the job of holding talks with Adhikari, and he has held several meetings with him, as per PTI. Adhikari holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts. While Suvendu himself is very influential, his father Sisir Adhikari and younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari are TMC MPs from Tamluk and Kanthi Lok Sabha constituencies respectively.

Adhikari's clarification

Earlier on November 14, Adhikari assured that he was still a part of the party and the cabinet. Adhikari, addressing an apolitical rally in East Midnapore, said that he had no plans of quitting the party, unless he is expelled. “I am still an active primary member of the party. I am still a minister and part of the cabinet. Neither has the chief minister sacked me, nor have I quit on my own. I am here as long as the higher authorities don’t expel me or I leave,” he said at the 67th National Cooperative Week function in East Midnapore.

What happened between Adhikari & Trinamool?

On the 'Nandigram Diwas', Adhikari had lashed out saying, "After 13 years, a few people are now coming here as the elections are approaching. I want to tell them if they are coming before polls, they will have to come after elections too". The rally held to pay respect to martyrs of Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC), did not have posters of Banerjee or TMC flags. With six TMC MLAs on-stage with Adhikari, he added, "Whatever I will have to say regarding my next course of action, I will say from a political platform. I will say everything but not from this pious stage."

Retorting to Adhikari's veiled threats, TMC MLA Firhad Hakim and party MP Dola Sen blamed Adhikari for 'strengthening BJP', without mentioning him. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, who has been roped by Mamata Banerjee for her re-elction bid, visited Adhikari's East Midnapore residence and spoke to his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari. He wanted to meet Suvendu Adhikari but could not meet him as he was not at the house then.

