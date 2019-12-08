Man Breaches President Ram Nath Kovind's Security, 6 Cops Suspended

Following the major security breach where a man entered the circuit house and tried to touch President Ram Nath Kovind's feet, six policemen were suspended for allowing such a massive security lapse to happen. The man identified as Dinesh Chand is a resident of Ajmer and is reported to be mentally unstable. On Saturday, the President was in Jodhpur to inaugurate the new building of the Rajasthan High Court following which he was having breakfast with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Governor Kalraj Mishra in the Circuit House where this happened.

The man allegedly jumped the wall of the circuit house and tried to get closer to the President to touch his feet. The police immediately rushed to the scene and caught hold of the man and took him out. Following this incident, officials suspended six policemen for not being vigilant enough. This serious lapse in the security of the nation's President has raised serious concerns.

Man Jumps In Front Of Rajnath Singh's Convoy

Recently, a few days ago a man had breached Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's high-level security near Parliament to ask for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. He halted Rajnath Singh's convoy as he jumped in front of the cars and lay down on the road. The 35-year-old man identified as Vishambhar Das Gupta is suspected to be of unsound mind. He is a resident of Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and has been detained by the police and taken to the Parliament Street Police Station.

SPG bill passed in Lok Sabha

The Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Lok Sabha last Wednesday making two major changes to the security provided. The new SPG Bill states that only the Prime Minister of the country and the family that resides with him immediately will be given SPG security. This means that currently only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is under SPG cover. The SPG has over 3,000 extremely trained personnel.

Man scales Circuit House wall, tries to touch President Kovind's feet, 6 cops suspended

Six cops suspended following security lapse