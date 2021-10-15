Man Hacked To Death Near Singhu Border; Amit Malviya Hits Out At BKU's Rakesh Tikait

In a horrific incident, a man was brutally killed close to the Singhu Kundli border in Haryana. The body was found by the police on Friday morning with his hands and foot chopped off. An FIR has been lodged and further probe is underway.

After the incident, BJP leader and the party's IT Cell chief Amit Malviya hit out at Tikait and alleged that anarchy is taking place under the garb of protests. In addition, he also called out at Rakesh Tikait for justifying mob lynching at Lakhimpur. Apart from this, the BJP IT Cell chief has also named Yogendra Yadav and slammed him for keeping mum.

Had Rakesh Tikait not justified mob lynching in Lakhimpur, with Yogendra Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of a youth at Kundali border would not have happened. Anarchists behind these protests in the name of famers need to be exposed. https://t.co/YkchLIQxgY — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 15, 2021

Body found with limbs chopped; Police lodge FIR

In a gut-wrenching incident, a young man has been brutally killed in Haryana, close to the Singhu Kundli border. According to the police, the body of the 35-year-old youth was found hanging by 'a barricade near farmers' protest site' on Friday. The gruesome visuals of the barbaric act indicate that the man was attacked with sharp weapons and one of his hands was chopped off. The body was later taken for a postmortem to a nearby civil hospital by the police.

Meanwhile, the police have swung into action and lodged an FIR against an unknown person. Giving out details about the incident, DSP Hansraj informed that the body was found hanging at 5 am on Friday. Hansraj added that as of now, the police have no information about who is responsible. In addition, he also informed that viral clips and videos of the murder will likely be probed.