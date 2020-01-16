Man Obsessed With Ringing Doorbells Arrested After Residents Complain

Prem Lalsingh Nepali, a 37-year-old accused obsessed with ringing doorbells, was reportedly arrested by the Kanjurmarg police in Mumbai. The man was detained for ringing the bell of a jeweller's apartment in the eastern suburbs at 2 am. Rakesh Basantilal Mehta, a resident of Om Shree Akashdeep co-operative society at Kanjurmarg and the owner of Ratan Jewellers, filed a complaint against him.

The incident is reported to have occurred late night when he was noticed wandering around the vacant premises suspiciously. According to the reports, he attempted to flee after ringing the bell of Mehta’s house but he was caught.

No explanation for suspicious behaviour

He was reportedly questioned by the local residents and he had no explanation to give for his suspicious behaviour. The residents immediately called the police control room and a patrolling van reached the spot to arrest him. Police told the media that he was detained when he was trying to escape the scene after ringing the doorbell of a jeweller Rakesh Mehta.

Mehta, who resides on the first floor of Om Shree Akashdeep co-operative society in Kanjurmarg reportedly complained to the police after Prem started to threaten and abuse the residents of the society. The medical examination reports of Prem confirmed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Kanjurmarg police registered a case under sections 448 (punishment for house-trespass), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complaint was previously lodged

According to the reports, many residents have come forward with complaints of similar incidents following the arrest of the man when the police visited the area. The police told the media that they learned about another complaint that was previously lodged against Prem in September 2018 as a non-cognizable offence against him, and he was let go with a warning. However, sources revealed that the complainant and the other residents of the society did not want to refrain from having the man punished.

