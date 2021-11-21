Mandaviya Unhappy At AIIMS Guwahati Construction Work Pace, Asks To Finish In 6 Months

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday expressed displeasure in delay in completing the construction of the AIIMS Guwahati and asked the officials concerned to finish the pending works within the next six months.

Mandaviya along with Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta and officials of various departments visited the construction site at Changsari near Guwahati and reviewed the ongoing construction works.

According to a release from the Office of the Assam Health Minister, the Union Minister was unhappy about the delay in completing the construction work of the AIIMS and expressed his dissatisfaction to the concerned firm carrying out the works.

Mandaviya then ordered the two construction companies to finish the remaining works within the next six months so that the institute can be thrown open to the public.

He also favoured a checking of the already completed construction works by a team of the IIT-Guwahati.

In order to expedite hiring of faculty and other related works for starting the health centre, Mandaviya requested the Assam government to nominate a state IAS officer for appointing him as deputy director of the AIIMS Guwahati.

On June 28, 2016, the state government had handed over more than 571 acres of land at Changsari in Kamrup district to the Centre to set up the 750-bedded super-speciality hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 26, 2017 had laid the foundation stone of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Guwahati, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,123 crore funded under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana.

The first stage of construction was scheduled to be over by June 2021 and the second stage was fixed to be completed by June 2022.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)