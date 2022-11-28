Manipal University's MIT Bars Prof Who Called Muslim Student 'terrorist' In Viral Video

After a professor at Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Karnataka allegedly referred to a Muslim student as a "terrorist" during a class, the authorities of the institution suspended the professor and ordered an internal inquiry. Notably, the action against the professor came after a video of the student hitting back at the teacher made rounds on the Internet.

The incident took place on November 26 in one of the classrooms of the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT). The professor had asked the student his name, and on hearing a Muslim name, he said, "Oh you are like Kasab!"

Muslim student confronts the professor

In the viral video, the student can be seen confronting the professor. He said, "Being a Muslim and facing this every day is not funny." The professor was heard defending himself. He replied that the student was like his son. The student said, "No, if a father says like that, it's on him. It's not funny."

"Will you talk like that to your son? Will you call him a terrorist? How can you call me like that in front of so many people? This is a class, you're professional, and you're teaching. You can't call me that," the student said.

Soon after, the professor is heard apologising to the student. However, the student said that an apology would not change the way you (the professor) think.

MIT Manipal issues response on ongoing viral video

After the video went viral on social media, the Manipal Institute of Technology in Karnataka issued a response pertaining to the incident. A constituent unit of the Manipal Academy of Higher Education said, "The institute has already initiated an inquiry into the incident and the concerned staff has been debarred from classes till the inquiry is over."

