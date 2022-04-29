Manipur CM Avers 'under PM Modi's Rule, Alienated Northeast Became Integral Part Of India'

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh lauded the central government's move to reduce the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from some districts of three northeastern states. Citing the reduction, he said that the law and order situation in the Northeastern states has improved and everyone appreciates the comment and conviction of PM Modi. Northeast has always been alienated, but since the Modi government has come to power, it has become an integral part of India, the Manipur CM further said.

Manipur CM hails Centre's move of AFSPA Reduction

"After the announcement of the removal of AFSPA, the law and order situation in the Northeast has improved. All the cabinet ministers and I, from the bottom of our hearts appreciate the comment and conviction of Prime Minister Modi, who is relentlessly trying to revoke the AFSPA from the North-Eastern part of the country, particularly from Manipur. As a team, we're urging the PM to materialise the issues as per the will of the people of the Northeast and we will be grateful if it is revoked from the entire Northeastern states. Earlier, North-Eastern states used to be alienated, but since the Modi regime has come to power it has become an integral part of India," said N Biren Singh.

Centre wants to revoke AFSPA completely from North East: PM Modi

On Thursday, while addressing the ‘peace, unity and development rally’ in Assam’s Diphu in Karbi Anglong district, PM Modi asserted that the government is speedily working to resolve all border-related issues in the state and will soon completely revoke AFSPA from Northeastern states.

“Our government removed AFSPA from Tripura and Meghalaya while the previous governments kept on extending it. We have also removed it. The removal of AFSPA is a very big step for the development of the northeast. Due to the proper control of the situation in the last eight years, the AFSPA has been removed from most parts of the state. We are trying to withdraw it from the remaining parts too. The Act is applicable in some areas of Nagaland and Manipur, and we are working speedily to revoke it completely,” said PM Modi.

Centre announces reduction in AFSPA areas

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday took to his Twitter handle and made the landmark announcement stating that the central government has decided to reduce the disturbed areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act in northeastern states Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur. Calling it a "significant step", Amit Shah stated that the Government of India has taken the decision under the decisive leadership of PM Modi and it is a result of the improved security situation and speedy development in the states.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces Special Powers Act was originally promulgated by the British rulers in response to the Quit India Movement in 1942. Later, after independence, the act was retained by Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Following this, the act was imposed in several North Eastern states followed by Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab. While AFSPA was repealed from Punjab initially, later it was followed by Tripura and Meghalaya. However, the remaining places continued to remain under the Act.

Image: PTI